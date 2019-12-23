Previous
Next
Day 159 - Spillway by delwynforsythe
159 / 365

Day 159 - Spillway

To understand how much water there is, look on the left and a car is parked on the grass.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Delwyn Forsythe

ace
@delwynforsythe
I love photography. I got my first camera when I was about 13, and havent stopped. About 4 years ago I took a...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
The noise must’ve been incredible too.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise