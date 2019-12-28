Previous
Day 160 - Cat In a Quilt by delwynforsythe
160 / 365

Day 160 - Cat In a Quilt

I had to buy a new phone so of course, the camera in the phone was more important than the actual communications device. I think I'm going to like this new phone.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Delwyn Forsythe

@delwynforsythe
I love photography. I got my first camera when I was about 13, and havent stopped. About 4 years ago I took a...
43% complete

