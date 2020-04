Cardinal Painting

Hi Friends ,, I hope you all are doing well and staying safe from this invisible enemy we are dealing with..I got an email stating if I don't post something in 7 days 365 is deleting my acct. Due to being so busy sewing face masks and painting I am going to have to say Goodbye and wish you all well and good luck ..May the Good Lord keep us all safe and hope this ends soon..I have 1 more picture of my face masks that I am making and I will be posting next..