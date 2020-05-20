Previous
" Angels on Earth" by demelo
Photo 1838

" Angels on Earth"

8x10 canvas board panel in oils.. Just passing by ..Hope you all are hanging in there.. Taking one day at a time.. Thanks for looking..Be safe friends.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Ann

@demelo
Let me begin by saying a little more about myself .I live in Cape Cod Mass. United States and I am now retired ,I...
503% complete

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice find of this street art/mural
May 21st, 2020  
