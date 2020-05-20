Sign up
Photo 1838
" Angels on Earth"
8x10 canvas board panel in oils.. Just passing by ..Hope you all are hanging in there.. Taking one day at a time.. Thanks for looking..Be safe friends.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Ann
@demelo
Let me begin by saying a little more about myself .I live in Cape Cod Mass. United States and I am now retired ,I...
1838
photos
24
followers
2
following
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
4
1
365
LGLS775
20th May 2020 4:14pm
hero
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nice find of this street art/mural
May 21st, 2020
