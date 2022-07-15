Previous
Next
20220715_125947 by den1949
4 / 365

20220715_125947

Pub lunch with friends on the way to Yorkshire for a family birthday. An afternoon nap would be very welcome .... but I have to drive again
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Den1949

@den1949
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise