Previous
Next
Spitfire by den1949
12 / 365

Spitfire

I'm at IWM Duxford today for their "The Americans " Flying Day. No prop-blur in this photo but it was taken on my phone so no control of shutter speed. Lovely weather but a bit bright for aviation photography.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Den1949

@den1949
Retired. Happily married. Keen amateur photographer. Trying 360 Project as a different outlet. Not all pics I post here will be "good" photos but more a...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise