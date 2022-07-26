Previous
20220726_184744 by den1949
15 / 365

20220726_184744

Tonight's entertainment - a webinar entitled "Nature Photography in the UK".
26th July 2022

Den1949

@den1949
Retired. Happily married. Keen amateur photographer. Trying 360 Project as a different outlet.
4% complete

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Lovely, I hope Mave's happy with that!
July 26th, 2022  
