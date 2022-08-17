Sign up
33 / 365
P22H3031
I took this during today's U3A Wildlife Group outing. I think it's a Whitethroat but I don't know much about birds 🙂
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Den1949
@den1949
Retired. Happily married. Keen amateur photographer. Trying 360 Project as a different outlet. Not all pics I post here will be "good" photos but more a...
33
photos
12
followers
10
following
9% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-G9
Taken
17th August 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
