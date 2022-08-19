Sign up
35 / 365
Swiss Garden
I took my photography Buddy Group to the Swiss Garden in Bedfordshire today. We had a good day, just a shame that one person was unable to join us.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Den1949
@den1949
Retired. Happily married. Keen amateur photographer. Trying 360 Project as a different outlet.
