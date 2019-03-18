Previous
Selfie by denful
1 / 365

Selfie

This was taken in Budapest in December 2019..... oh those heady day!
I get together with 3 of my besties from Uni 3-4 times a year and we usually go to one of the Christmas markets in Europe.
It is now over a year since we have all been together other than zoom. I miss them desperately as we still think we are 18 when we are together and have the best times!
On a positive- one day when we can all travel to far off places, I can highly recommend Budapest. Culture and a night life a perfect heady mix
18th March 2019 18th Mar 19

Granny7

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
