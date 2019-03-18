Selfie

This was taken in Budapest in December 2019..... oh those heady day!

I get together with 3 of my besties from Uni 3-4 times a year and we usually go to one of the Christmas markets in Europe.

It is now over a year since we have all been together other than zoom. I miss them desperately as we still think we are 18 when we are together and have the best times!

On a positive- one day when we can all travel to far off places, I can highly recommend Budapest. Culture and a night life a perfect heady mix