Into the woods by denful
3 / 365

Into the woods

Morning walk with my granddaughter who is currently living in our household with her sister and mum. Learning just what my iPhone camera is capable of
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Granny7

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
