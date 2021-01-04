Previous
Waiting by denful
4 / 365

Waiting

Not from today but taken in January. At the beach on Monday.
I think that this title and the empty seat could be quite pertinent based on the wait for the address at 8pm and what it might mean.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

