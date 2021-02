Coffee

Here we go with my work landscape. Many people keep the wheels of the nhs moving including our mobile coffee man. Making the best coffee in the whole hospital.

The father and son team come daily in their silver purpose built van, with a variety of hot drinks cakes including veggie and vegan and the most amazing home made toasties.

This was taken last week but I don’t work on a Wednesday and it is pouring with rain here so I won’t be going out.