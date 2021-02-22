Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
53 / 365
Telephone time
Another student nurse at break time. Mobile phones are the way they stay in touch these days
I have decided I will upload colour photos of my colleagues now
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
76
photos
51
followers
76
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
48
49
22
50
23
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
22nd February 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
colour
,
student
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close