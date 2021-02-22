Previous
Next
Telephone time by denful
53 / 365

Telephone time

Another student nurse at break time. Mobile phones are the way they stay in touch these days
I have decided I will upload colour photos of my colleagues now
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise