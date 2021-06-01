Sign up
Hooray
One from the weekend. Leila and Daisy got to meet Evie’s new best friend Percy. They were very excited. My grandchildren all love baby animals and have a new puppy to now add to the growing Fuller family pets
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So cute- you must be grinning from ear to ear when they're with you.
June 1st, 2021
