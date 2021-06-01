Previous
Hooray by denful
Hooray

One from the weekend. Leila and Daisy got to meet Evie’s new best friend Percy. They were very excited. My grandchildren all love baby animals and have a new puppy to now add to the growing Fuller family pets
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So cute- you must be grinning from ear to ear when they're with you.
June 1st, 2021  
