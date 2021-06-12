Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
159 / 365
Looking up
First time in London for 18 months. To be honest it was quite scary, I didn’t realise that I was anxious until I was on the underground and I could feel my heart beating in my throat!!
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
211
photos
78
followers
114
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
12th June 2021 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
underground
,
escalator
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and great pov.
June 12th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
I know what you mean, I'm a country bumkin and had to go to London to give a talk to medical students at St. Thomas's Hospital opposite the Houses of Parliament. This was many years ago but I found it very stressful. FAV for your capture.
June 12th, 2021
Newbank Lass
I think many people are finding many things anxiety inducing now.
June 12th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Great image! Very brave of you to visit London especially the underground. I think it will be a very long time before I feel up to a visit! I feel sad about that as I used to work in London and travel up from Redhill every day. I thank God I am retired!
June 12th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close