Previous
Next
Looking up by denful
159 / 365

Looking up

First time in London for 18 months. To be honest it was quite scary, I didn’t realise that I was anxious until I was on the underground and I could feel my heart beating in my throat!!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and great pov.
June 12th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
I know what you mean, I'm a country bumkin and had to go to London to give a talk to medical students at St. Thomas's Hospital opposite the Houses of Parliament. This was many years ago but I found it very stressful. FAV for your capture.
June 12th, 2021  
Newbank Lass
I think many people are finding many things anxiety inducing now.
June 12th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Great image! Very brave of you to visit London especially the underground. I think it will be a very long time before I feel up to a visit! I feel sad about that as I used to work in London and travel up from Redhill every day. I thank God I am retired!
June 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise