Previous
Next
My heroes! by denful
171 / 365

My heroes!

Today one of our oncology patients got to ring the bell for the end of her treatment, 3 years after starting. This is some of the team that put her back together. They really are heroes!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Wonderful news!! My heart goes out to your young patient but also to all you angels!! Heroes indeed!!
June 23rd, 2021  
Newbank Lass
Yeah to ringing bells! I rang mine REALLY hard!! Heres hoping she never needs to ring a bell again
June 23rd, 2021  
Granny7 ace
@newbank absolutely Ruth!!
June 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
What a great team you make.
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise