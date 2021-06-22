Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
My heroes!
Today one of our oncology patients got to ring the bell for the end of her treatment, 3 years after starting. This is some of the team that put her back together. They really are heroes!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
223
photos
79
followers
115
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
22nd June 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oncology
,
hero’s
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful news!! My heart goes out to your young patient but also to all you angels!! Heroes indeed!!
June 23rd, 2021
Newbank Lass
Yeah to ringing bells! I rang mine REALLY hard!! Heres hoping she never needs to ring a bell again
June 23rd, 2021
Granny7
ace
@newbank
absolutely Ruth!!
June 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
What a great team you make.
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close