Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
On my feet
Ivy is 6 months and one week old today she is already up on her feet and walking around the furniture and she is very pleased with herself
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
223
photos
79
followers
115
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd June 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ivy
,
months
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Tell her Mum and Dad not to worry, it's only the first 18 years that are the worst. It's not surprising that she is on her feet already, They called her Ivy and that grows upwards quickly, keep smiling. FAV
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close