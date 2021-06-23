Previous
On my feet by denful
On my feet

Ivy is 6 months and one week old today she is already up on her feet and walking around the furniture and she is very pleased with herself
23rd June 2021

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Tell her Mum and Dad not to worry, it's only the first 18 years that are the worst. It's not surprising that she is on her feet already, They called her Ivy and that grows upwards quickly, keep smiling. FAV
June 23rd, 2021  
