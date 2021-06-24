Previous
Elderflower by denful
172 / 365

Elderflower

Taken on Sunday, my life at work and home is manic at the moment I just haven’t had a chance to do anything today photography wise
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
