Reflections by denful
Reflections

Today I met my two oldest friends from school. Catherine from Primary school and Sue from secondary school. We were all at secondary school together…a long time ago!!
We went to Arundel mine and Sue’s favourite place. We had our noses pressed to the window of a lovely (expensive ) shoe shop when I noticed the reflections across the road. I really like the layer in the reflections. On the left hand side is Catherine and if you look carefully you can see the handle of my carrier bag. The people in the street centre and the windows behind that from the buildings.
