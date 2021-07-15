Sign up
194 / 365
Crescent moon
Quick shot through the windscreen of the car sitting at traffic lights after putting the twins to bed and waiting for my daughter to get back from work.
I love a pylon and the moon was sitting nicely between the wires!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
crescent
,
pylon
,
moon.
Pat Thacker
I love a pylon too and this is great with the moon caught between the wires. Nice spotting and capture, fav.
July 15th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
i understand the "love a pylon" Granny :)
July 15th, 2021
