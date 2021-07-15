Previous
Next
Crescent moon by denful
194 / 365

Crescent moon

Quick shot through the windscreen of the car sitting at traffic lights after putting the twins to bed and waiting for my daughter to get back from work.
I love a pylon and the moon was sitting nicely between the wires!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Granny7

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
I love a pylon too and this is great with the moon caught between the wires. Nice spotting and capture, fav.
July 15th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
i understand the "love a pylon" Granny :)
July 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise