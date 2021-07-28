Previous
Tudor influence by denful
207 / 365

Tudor influence

I love when you walk around York that there is such a difference in the architecture. As the Tudor period is one of my favourite periods . I have always liked this row of houses.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

truly fbulous scene!!
July 28th, 2021  
