Help or hinderance ? by denful
Help or hinderance ?

My daughter today realised that the outfit she had bought for her cousins wedding next weekend was too risqué for a wedding.
We have spent four hours today traipsing around town loosing the will to live with two children in tow.
Leila was amusing herself in the changing room as she could see 3 reflections of herself. ( she is of the preening age now) By this time I had lost any energy to tell her that she shouldn’t be in there.
I thought it made for a good photo opportunity when I called her name
