309 / 365
Me and the old man
Don’t often get a nice one of the two of us. Weddings must be the way to go to stop him pulling silly faces
8th November 2021
8th Nov 21
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
me
,
keith
