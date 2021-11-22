Previous
The Shambles by denful
318 / 365

The Shambles

The Shambles is an old street in York, England, with overhanging timber-framed buildings, some dating back as far as the fourteenth century. It was once known as The Great Flesh Shambles, probably from the Anglo-Saxon Fleshammels, the word for the shelves that butchers used to display their meat.

One of York’s most famous streets it was heaving during the day.We wandered around to see the Christmas lights after our meal in the evening,which had just been turned on.Unbelievably the Shambles was deserted!
Carole Sandford ace
Don’t think I’ve seen it as deserted, usually heaving with folk! Beautiful capture!
November 22nd, 2021  
