Monk Bar

Monk bar is currently sporting chain Mail, made up from bright lights. I think the effect is better in B&W.



I walked through here many times during my time at college in York. My lectures were held in Grays Court ( just up the road) which is now a boutique hotel. Another beautiful building in York…. I will save that for another time/visit.



Monk Bar is the largest and most ornate of the bars, it dates from the early 14th Century.It was a self-contained fortress, with each floor capable of being defended. On the front of the bar is an arch supporting a gallery, including 'murder-holes' through which missiles and boiling water could be rained down upon attackers.



Monk Bar has the city’s only working portcullis, in use until 1970. Like the other main gateways, Monk Bar originally had a barbican on the front. This was demolished in 1825.