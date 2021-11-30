Sign up
326 / 365
Autumn leaves
The leaves are falling but they are still full of colour. It makes for a prettier walk now the trees have a lot less leaves.
I thought that they made a nice contrast to the dark bark of the tree
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
387
photos
97
followers
104
following
89% complete
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
27th November 2021 8:58am
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
