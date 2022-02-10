Previous
When you walk around London always look up.

The stone masons did an amazing job carving statues and decorations on the tops and under the roofs of the buildings. They were definitely built to last.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Kitty Hawke ace
They are very lovely and such a shame that so few see them.
February 9th, 2022  
