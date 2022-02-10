Sign up
Photo 404
Look up
When you walk around London always look up.
The stone masons did an amazing job carving statues and decorations on the tops and under the roofs of the buildings. They were definitely built to last.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
469
photos
100
followers
116
following
110% complete
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
404
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th February 2022 3:40pm
Tags
london
,
roof
,
statues
,
tops
Kitty Hawke
ace
They are very lovely and such a shame that so few see them.
February 9th, 2022
