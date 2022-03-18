Sign up
Photo 438
‘Ere mate take a look at that down there! ( Two dogs and a fence)
My next door neighbours dog Winston has a pal with him today. This is her daughters dog Sully.
As soon as they heard us out in the garden they were at the fence being nosy. Funnily our cat Gus was sat nonchalantly by the fence watching them. He gives them both the runaround it’s hilarious.
When I looked back at this shot it just tickled me as to the conversation they might be having!
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
505
photos
103
followers
124
following
Tags
winston
,
sully
