Photo 440
Just inside
Just inside the entrance to the ideal home exhibition. A nice last minute surprise.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
14
2
365
iPhone 12 mini
21st March 2022 11:11am
home
exhibition
ideal
LManning (Laura)
ace
What fantastic lines!
March 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking lampshades. Not been to the Ideal Home exhibition for years.
March 21st, 2022
