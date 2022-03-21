Previous
Next
Just inside by denful
Photo 440

Just inside

Just inside the entrance to the ideal home exhibition. A nice last minute surprise.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What fantastic lines!
March 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking lampshades. Not been to the Ideal Home exhibition for years.
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise