Mothering Sunday flowers by denful
Photo 447

Mothering Sunday flowers

My church gave a small posy of flowers to all the ladies in the congregation for Mothering Sunday.

I was very lucky I went to two services and was told that I could have two posies . Here they are on the dining room table.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details

