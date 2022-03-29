Sign up
Photo 447
Mothering Sunday flowers
My church gave a small posy of flowers to all the ladies in the congregation for Mothering Sunday.
I was very lucky I went to two services and was told that I could have two posies . Here they are on the dining room table.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
daffodils
,
sunday
,
mothering
