Photo 467
Purple
The colours in my bouquet are absolutely beautiful this time. It is such a shame that this indulgence is going to have to go because I just love looking at them
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of that beautiful bouquet.
April 23rd, 2022
