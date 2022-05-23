Sign up
Photo 487
Hammock with a view
At the weekend I bought a hammock, something that I have wanted for ages.
This is my view from the hammock
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
559
photos
102
followers
126
following
133% complete
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
482
483
484
485
486
49
487
488
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
22nd May 2022 3:07pm
Tags
hammock
Carole Sandford
ace
They ok if you can in them & don’t fall out of them! Hope it was relaxing.
May 27th, 2022
