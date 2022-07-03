Previous
Orange by denful
Orange

Family day at the beach. On my walk to try and get Ivy to sleep ( it didn’t work, she is too busy waving at everyone, shouting Hiya and generally engaging with her public!). I saw this lovely orange boat, this is as taken no editing
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Granny7(Denise)

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
July 3rd, 2022  
