God’s tractor tracks by denful
God’s tractor tracks

This was taken looking over the harbour after the tide had gone out and the light was really fading.
My friend Kay said they looked like Gods tractor tracks
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
