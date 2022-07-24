Previous
Next
Light by denful
Photo 526

Light

We went to London today. I really liked the different light(s) and colours of light in this area.
This week could be very much a London theme.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I will look forward to seeing London! This is a lovely shot!
July 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A very nice pic!
July 24th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
@happypat @corinnec thank you
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise