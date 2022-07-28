Sign up
Photo 529
Focus
I have arrived in Newark and am camping ( I don’t do camping) for 4 nights at a focus event which is a Christian festival. I have never attended one before so am really looking forward to it .
I have just bought some thermal socks!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren
603
photos
102
followers
126
following
Fisher Family
A lovely b&w shot, nicely bringing out the detail in the sky. Looks like quite a large event.
Ian
July 28th, 2022
bkb in the city
Nice shot. I trust you will enjoy it. I just looked it up on-line. It looks like a wonderful event
July 28th, 2022
