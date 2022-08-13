Previous
Hugging tree
Hugging tree

We went out about 8 to take the dog this morning. Their first request was to go to the hugging tree. This is something they usually do with Grandad.

Good to start some calming habits young
13th August 2022

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Danette Thompson ace
Really great tones. Nice memory.
