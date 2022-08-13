Sign up
Photo 535
Hugging tree
We went out about 8 to take the dog this morning. Their first request was to go to the hugging tree. This is something they usually do with Grandad.
Good to start some calming habits young
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
609
photos
99
followers
126
following
146% complete
View this month »
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
13th August 2022 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
daisy
,
hugging
,
leila
Danette Thompson
ace
Really great tones. Nice memory.
August 13th, 2022
