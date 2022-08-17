Previous
Finally by denful
Finally

At last the temperature has dropped and the rain has come . It’s a shame I couldn’t move nearer to the doors when I parked to see the osteopath. I had to use an umbrella!!!!
Granny7(Denise)

Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. I was out in the rain today and it was warm and refreshing.
August 17th, 2022  
