Photo 538
Finally
At last the temperature has dropped and the rain has come . It’s a shame I couldn’t move nearer to the doors when I parked to see the osteopath. I had to use an umbrella!!!!
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
0
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
rain
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. I was out in the rain today and it was warm and refreshing.
August 17th, 2022
