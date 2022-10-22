Sign up
Photo 543
Sunset over the River Ouse-York
View from the cinema cafe. Needed a pitstop. The sun was setting and the sky was amazing.
No editing
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
sunset
york
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful light!
October 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice sunset.
October 22nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 22nd, 2022
