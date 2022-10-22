Previous
Sunset over the River Ouse-York by denful
Sunset over the River Ouse-York

View from the cinema cafe. Needed a pitstop. The sun was setting and the sky was amazing.
Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful light!
October 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice sunset.
October 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 22nd, 2022  
