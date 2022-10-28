Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 547
Over the rooftops
Mediaeval quarter around the shambles taken from the temporarily erected big wheel in York City Centre. One of my favourite areas .
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
621
photos
93
followers
120
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd October 2022 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
I just love rooftops and chimney pots.
October 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Works perfectly in black and white. fav.
October 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close