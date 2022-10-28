Previous
Over the rooftops by denful
Photo 547

Over the rooftops

Mediaeval quarter around the shambles taken from the temporarily erected big wheel in York City Centre. One of my favourite areas .
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Granny7(Denise)

ace
denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely ace
I just love rooftops and chimney pots.
October 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Works perfectly in black and white. fav.
October 28th, 2022  
