Ivy

Ivy is 22 months old now and as far as she is concerned can do everything that her older cousins can do.

Yesterday this included pumpkin carving, apple bobbing and the treasure hunt.

This little girl is livewire with a big personality ( yes we have arrived at the terrible tapes already) . Everyday she achieves something new and is one of the great joys in my life. ( the other 6 don’t feature in this shot)