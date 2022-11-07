Sign up
Photo 552
Children
And this is why we should not try to work with groups of children!
We had a visit fro Noah and Ivy’s cousin Poppy. Here’s a few of the typical photos that I managed to get!!!
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Renee Salamon
ace
All very sweet
November 7th, 2022
