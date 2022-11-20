Sign up
Photo 554
I’m a big girl
Ivy spends so much time with her older cousins that she thinks she is a big girl like them. Here she is watching television with Daisy. She has to lay in the same position
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
0
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
629
photos
91
followers
120
following
Tags
television
,
daisy
,
ivy
