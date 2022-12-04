Sign up
Photo 558
sorry I haven’t commented on many photos . I am currently restricted due to the broken wrist
This is part of the family in residence at the moment Emma love’s Christmas so it has already arrived in our house this year, rather than the usual bah humbug I usually have to put up with.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
633
photos
92
followers
100
following
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
Tags
emma
,
ivy
,
noah
