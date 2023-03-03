Previous
Ivy and I had our coffee date this Friday which we haven’t done since before Christmas because I couldn’t manage the buggy.

This was the first Baby Chino she has has. She constantly tells us “my a big girl now” and was so happy to have it in a proper cup.
Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Susan Wakely ace
Vet cute.
March 4th, 2023  
