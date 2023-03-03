Sign up
Photo 597
Baby chino
Ivy and I had our coffee date this Friday which we haven’t done since before Christmas because I couldn’t manage the buggy.
This was the first Baby Chino she has has. She constantly tells us “my a big girl now” and was so happy to have it in a proper cup.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
0
ace
Susan Wakely
ace
Vet cute.
March 4th, 2023
