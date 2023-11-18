Previous
Nooooo! by denful
Photo 616

Nooooo!

Another candid from Arundel. Who knew that sitting in a small cafe for a couple of hours could be so productive.
Taken across the room.This lady was very animated conversing with her friend
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great candid capture.
November 18th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
I think she’s hearing a bit of juicy gossip!!🤣👍🏻
November 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
A great capture! I think she’s saying “ oh I know! Far be it from the gossip….oh I know….”
November 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise