Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 616
Nooooo!
Another candid from Arundel. Who knew that sitting in a small cafe for a couple of hours could be so productive.
Taken across the room.This lady was very animated conversing with her friend
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
694
photos
83
followers
96
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th November 2023 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candid
Susan Wakely
ace
A great candid capture.
November 18th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I think she’s hearing a bit of juicy gossip!!🤣👍🏻
November 18th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
A great capture! I think she’s saying “ oh I know! Far be it from the gossip….oh I know….”
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close