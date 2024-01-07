Sign up
Photo 628
Arriving
When we arrived at the beach yesterday. The area where we sit and picnic in the summer was completely waterlogged. Testament to the atrocious weather we have been experiencing
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
3
1
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
It’s a perfect pov… peeping at the sea
January 7th, 2024
Pretty scene.
January 7th, 2024
Josie Gilbert
Is that Goring Gap? It looks familiar. Great shot.
January 7th, 2024
