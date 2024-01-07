Previous
Arriving by denful
Photo 628

Arriving

When we arrived at the beach yesterday. The area where we sit and picnic in the summer was completely waterlogged. Testament to the atrocious weather we have been experiencing
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Granny7(Denise)

Beverley ace
It’s a perfect pov… peeping at the sea
January 7th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Pretty scene.
January 7th, 2024  
Josie Gilbert
Is that Goring Gap? It looks familiar. Great shot.
January 7th, 2024  
