Photo 631
Leila
Climbing over the rocks , creeping up on her sister below
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
710
photos
82
followers
94
following
172% complete
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th January 2024 2:53pm
Phil Howcroft
ace
cool viewpoint Denise , great fun on the rocks and fab pink wellies too
January 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
January 10th, 2024
