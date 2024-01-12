Sign up
Previous
Photo 633
Ivy
This was taken at the beginning of December at Ivy’s 3rd birthday party. Cruise the baby she is holding is just 4 weeks old. Ivy loves a baby and is very comfortable when holding, hugging and squeezing them tightly.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
3
0
Granny7(Denise)
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot.
January 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful moment to cherish. Fabulous photo!
January 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Adorable.
January 12th, 2024
